While opinions on the Club World Cup are mixed, just appreciate that it’s there on days when the summer transfer window is slow. Manchester City versus Al-Hilal may not jump out at you as a can’t miss match, by any means, but this summer’s transfer window has often been lacking at times.

It has been good to have the CWC around on days like that; and there have been a few.

Manchester City vs Al-Hilal FYIs

Kickoff: Mon June 30, 9pm EST, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Format: Club World Cup Round of 16

Watch: DAZN streams it for free

Man City just thrashed Juventus, with a 5-2 final score line, in their final group stage clash. It is certainly a statement of intent, as City finished up the group stage with a dominating 13-2 aggregate goal differential. If they weren’t the favorites to win the entire competition at the onset, they probably are now.

Here is our first team prediction vs Al-Hilal, which consists of Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku coming off the bench.

Manchester City Starting Lineup Prediction vs Al-Hilal

Ederson, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Manuel Akanji, Rúben Dias, Matheus Nunes, Tijjani Reijnders, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Savinho, Omar Marmoush

