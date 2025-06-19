Manchester City face a very quick turnaround, as does every other side in the FIFA Club World Cup, for the next group stage clash. While no one will actually say it officially, it is clear that the bigger clubs in the competition are treating some of these fixtures as glorified friendlies, at least to a point. I mean how can you not when you’re facing an obscure club, from a lower level domestic league and happens to have a fraction of your budget to work with? Al Ain FC, a UAE club fits that bill to a T. So this we should expect some squad rotation to ensue.





Manchester City vs Al Ain FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun June 22, 9pm EST, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Competition: 2025 FIFA Club World Grouping G Group Stage Matchday 2 of 3

Watch: DAZN is streaming it for free, with TNT Sports, Tru TV airing some select games, including this one.

Let’s take a look at what kind of side is the most possible that Pep Guardiola could put out here on Sunday night. We don’t have a true right back to slot in here, so we’ll have to do something a little unconventional here. Rico Lewis is suspended and Kyle Walker is reportedly set to join Everton.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Al Ain FC

Ederson; John Stones, Abdukodir Khusanov, Josko Gvardiol; Tijjjani Reijnders, Matheus Nunes; Savinho, Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

