Oscar Bobb had a very promising preseason, and hopes were high for him and his role at Manchester City this season. However, he broke his leg right before the regular season started.

And when he was getting closer to coming back, in early winter he encountered another setback, when he suffered an ankle injury.

Kickoff: Sat. March 8, 12:30pm, City Ground

Manchester City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

PL Form, Standings: Man City 4th, 47 pts, WLWLW Nottingham Forest 3rd, 48 pts, LWLLD

Google Result Probability: Man City 50% Draw 25% Nottingham Forest 25%

Man City Team News

Now he’s getting closer towards a return, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

“He’s getting better,” Guardiola said of Oscar Bobb on Friday.

“He trained yesterday and today as well. [His recovery] has been longer than we expected, but hopefully, he can help us in the last part of the season. It’s been a tough period for him, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

The other major update we have came on Monday, with central defender Nathan Ake releasing a public statement pertaining to his foot fracture.

“This has been such a frustrating season for me, but I have now had a successful surgery on a fracture in my foot which has been bothering me for months and I am looking positively to the future!” Ake said in his statement

“Rest and recover now, see you soon!’

And with Manuel Akanji out until late April and John Stones gone until May…City just doesn’t have much left at all in central defense.

