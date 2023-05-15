Man City Team News vs Real Madrid: Ilkay Gundogan Future

Manchester City can go all in on trying to win the UEFA Champions League now, given what transpired yesterday. Arsenal was the only team that still stood an outside chance of catching City for the Premier League title, but their losing and City’s winning on Sunday effectively kiboshed that.

Both Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta and their star midfielder Martin Odegaard basically admitted that their title hopes are over now. So City has an opportunity to fully shift their focus to the continent now, with Real Madrid paying a visit on Wednesday night, for the completion of their UCL semifinal tie.

Manchester City at Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Wed May 17, 8pm, The Etihad

Competition: UCL Semifinals, Leg 2/2, Aggregate 1-1

Team News: Real Madrid Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Manchester City

Google Result Probability (90 Min): Real Madrid 31% Manchester City 60% Extra Time 25%

Team News

There really isn’t anything to speak of, fitness wise, as nothing has changed. Nathan Ake is the only injury absentee, and although he is recovering, he still won’t be ready for midweek. And when you don’t have anything to talk about in the present, well, then you look ahead to the future.

And that club future remains uncertain for clutch midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. With his contract expiring, it is looking likely that he could leave this summer, with FC Barcelona consistently linked as a potential destination.

Ilkay Gündogan is definitely one of the most underrated players of the last decade IMO. Always delivering when pressure is high and top performances are needed. Future still open as Barça are pushing to sign him and City are waiting but… What a leader, what a player. ??? pic.twitter.com/IIvka5iDwC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 14, 2023

The German was the hero of heroes yesterday, in a win over Everton that all but clinched the title. But it appears his time at the club is coming to an end. One place Gundogan won’t be going, however, is Liverpool. The player himself shot down the narratives linking him to the Merseyside club.

