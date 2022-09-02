Man City Team News at Aston Villa: Akanji, Grealish, Ake, Phillips

Manchester City, at the final day of the summer transfer window, addressed one of their biggest team needs by signing Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund. The 27-year-old Swiss international brings the kind of quality on the ball and European experience that manager Pep Guardiola recruits.

He’ll give City an upgrade to their depth in central defense ahead of the next Premier League fixture, a visit to penultimate side, Aston Villa.





Akanji said, via a club press release on deadline day: “I am delighted to be here and can’t wait to get started. City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons. They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies year in, year out, so coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career.

“Pep Guardiola is an exceptional manager and this is an exceptional squad of players, so this is an exciting opportunity for me.

“I am really looking forward to testing myself in the Premier League and I will do everything I can to help this Club be successful.”

Manchester City at Aston Villa FYIs

Kick off: 7:45pm, Saturday Sept 3, Villa Park

PL Position: Man City 2nd, 13 pts Aston Villa 19th, 3pts

Form Guide: Man City WWDWW Aston Villa LLLWL

Google Result Probability: Man City 73% Aston Villa 11% Draw 16%

Team News for Both Sides

Aymeric Laporte (knee) remians out for the foreseeable future. Jack Grealish (knee) is questionable for what will be a majorly emotional match for him, against his former side. Nathan Ake (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder) and Luke Mbete-Tabu (concussion) are also all doubts for City. For Villa, Diego Carlos (calf) is out.

