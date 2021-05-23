Sergio Aguero Breaks Premier League Record in Etihad Farewell

Sergio Aguero bid farewell to the Etihad Stadium and Manchester City on Championship Sunday by breaking the Premier League record for most goals scored by any one player for any single club.
Aguero has long been the club’s all-time leading scorer, but Sunday saw him really go out in style, bagging a brace as City ran up a 5-0 result on fellow northwest club Everton. “We love him so much. He’s a special person for all of us. We can’t replace him,” said a very emotional manager in Pep Guardiola.
On Saturday, City unveiled tributes to Aguero ahead of his final game at the Etihad. The Argentine was presented with a mosaic inspired by his first ever goal with City, against Swansea City in 2011. The mosaic will stand at the City Football Academy, next to a pitch that now bears his name.
Sergio Aguero was also pictured with all 15 of the trophies that he he’s won with the club, and at the Northern Quarter site of his mural, depicting his legendary 93:20 moment, which propelled City to the 2011/12 Premier League title.
That was City’s first top flight title in 44 years.
“I’m so happy, I want to say thanks to my teammates, thank you for everything,” Aguero said to SkySports after the match today.
“I’m a striker, my target is to score goals, so I’m so happy because finally my last game, two goals is fantastic.
“The first title for me was the most important for the club and for me. I’m so happy because It’s not easy to do 10 years with one club.”
Aguero and City close the season on Saturday night, when they’ll take on Chelsea in the Champions League final in Porto.
