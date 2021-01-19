Man City vs Aston Villa Team News: Aguero, Laporte, Garcia, Barkley

When Manchester City host Aston Villa tomorrow night, it will sadly be the de facto Covid Cup. No two Premier League teams have been as unfortuntate as this pair, when it comes to getting hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. City has had to play several games recently in which they were missing starters and key players due to covid.
The coronavirus pandemic has intensely struck Villa too. They had to temporarily close their facility for a few days, and this will now be their first league fixture since New Year’s Day. They now have three games in hand on most of the table.
Manchester City vs Aston Villa FYIs
Kickoff: 6 pm GMT Wed Jan. 20, Etihad Stadium
Man City Starting XI Prediction: go here
TV: NBCSN
Odds: Man City win (-400), Aston Villa win (+1000), Draw (+500)
Premier League Position: Man City 2nd, 35 pts Aston Villa 11th, 26 pts
Premier League Form Guide: Man City WWWWW Aston Villa LDWWD
Team News for Both Sides
Aymeric Laporte (thigh) and Sergio Aguero (COVID-19) are ruled out, but the former could be back for the weekend FA Cup clash.
“It would be good news, we need him,” Guardiola said of the central defender.
“He’s the best left-sided defender. He has special quality with the ball. He has to be focused to come back in the best condition possible and he will get his minutes. After, it depends on performance. It depends on the form of everyone.”
Regarding Aguero, manager Pep Guardiola was asked if the club will look to buy another striker this winter window, with their all time leading scorer having missed so much playing time this season. The boss simply said no.
Finally, Nathan Ake (undisclosed) and Eric Garcia (COVID-19) are doubts for this one. Flipping over to Aston Villa, Ross Barkley (hamstring) is a doubt while Trezeguet (hamstring) are ruled out Wesley (knee).
Prediction: Manchester City 2, Aston Villa 1
Here comes City. That slow start they had to the season is ancient history right now.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.
Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Agüero is the best