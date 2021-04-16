Manchester City Team News vs Chelsea: Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City make the trip down to Wembley for a FA Cup semifinal date with fellow Premier League side Chelsea on Saturday. Let’s preview!
City come into this game full of confidence as they saw off Borussia Dortmund in midweek to reach the semifinals of the Champions League. The same can be said about their opponents on Saturday who find also won their UCL quarterfinal tie, and thus reached the semis of Europe’s biggest tournament.
FA Cup Semifinal Chelsea vs Manchester City FYIs
Kickoff: Saturday Apr 17, 8pm, Wembley Stadium
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Manchester City
Team News: Chelsea Manchester City
Series History: Manchester City wins 59 Chelsea wins 68 Draws 39
Odds: Manchester City -130 Chelsea +240 Draws +350
Sergio Aguero is coming to the end of his career in Manchester, but it is unlikely that the forward will play a part in this game. The Argentine is carrying a knock which makes him a doubt for this match. Given the injury problems he has had this season, a last minute decision will have to be made about including the striker in the team.
There are a couple of players who we can be almost certain will be a part of the first eleven.
Both Gabriel Jesus and Joao Cancelo were on the bench against Dortmund, so it is very likely Pep Guardiola starts them on Saturday.
This is going to be extremely challenging, a major test from the west London club, who are in the midst of a great run of form. They have looked like a different team since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel and are capable of knocking City out of the Cup. With the likes of Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic, they have the firepower needed to break down the Manchester side’s defence.
What the Premier League leaders must focus on here is taking their chances whenever they are created. If they fail to capitalise on this, it gives Chelsea a chance to put their stamp on the game.
Whoever leads the line for City, he will have to be clinical in front of goal and if that attack is switched on, it will be difficult for the Blues.
Manchester City have a great chance to win the quadruple this year as they are still fighting on all four fronts. As far as matchups go, however, it doesn’t get that much harder than facing Chelsea.
Guardiola has shown this season that he gets his tactics right most of the time. If he does it again here, City will be making another trip to Wembley for the FA Cup final.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind