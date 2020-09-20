Man City Team News vs Wolves: Aguero, Laporte, Guardiola

Manchester City is making all kinds of headlines ahead of their first Premier League game of the season at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night. Last year’s runners-up will be without two key players, and their manager has spoken up about his future with the club.
“I would love to stay longer here, it is a place I love to be but I have to deserve it,” manager Pep Guardiola said at his prematch news conference.
FYIs Manchester City at Wolverhampton Wanderers
Kickoff: Mon, Sept 21, 8:15 pm, Molineux Stadium
MCFC Starting XI Prediction: go here
Odds via Betway: Man City 1.5, Draw 4.5, Wolves 6.0
“This club achieved standards in the last decade but we have to maintain that and I have to deserve it. I am going to see if I deserve it this season in terms of how the club goes forward and improves.
“This is my mind. We didn’t speak with the club in these terms. They didn’t push me from day one to today in September. They didn’t tell me you have to do this or you have to do that or you have to win this or you have to win that.”
“I know the standards of the club and if I don’t achieve the standards, I probably don’t deserve [to stay] so I have to win to extend my contract.”
In reference to those high standards, the Citizens will be looking to make the 2020/21 campaign a much bigger success than last season and their first task will be to deal with a Wolves side that has essentially established themselves as the supposed best of the rest in the Premier League, after the big six.
However, they’ll look to get going on the winning track without the services of their all-time leading scorer, Sergio Aguero.
As per an update from the official City website, the Argentine forward recently underwent knee surgery and has still not returned to full training.
Aymeric Laporte will also not be available for the trip to Molineux as Guardiola confirmed that he’s not ready yet.
One bit of good news is that winger Riyad Mahrez will be fit and available for this game. The Algerian had recently tested positive for COVID-19, but the boss confirmed his recovery and availability.
Though the Sky Blues won the Carabao Cup last season, they will feel that the season as a whole was disappointing and this first game is a chance to set the tone for the rest of the campaign. Wolves, especially at home, are a tough team to beat.
They managed to do the League double over City last season, so Guardiola will be aware of the threat that they possess.
Though there are a couple of key players missing out, City should be able to come up with a strong team. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling will want to carry on their good run of form. As for the playing eleven, there will definitely be some changes.
We could see a debut for new signing Nathan Ake who arrived from Bournemouth this summer. He should take the place of Laporte, while Gabriel Jesus will get another chance to show he has what it takes to replace Aguero.
Fans of Manchester City will be looking forward to the first match and hope for a positive result. If the recent history between these two teams is anything to go by, we are in for an interesting game.
Wolves beat Citeh three times last year, twice in the league and once in the Asia cup, although this was on penalties.