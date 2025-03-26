It’s just the third ever FA Cup quarterfinal appearance for AFC Bournemouth, who welcome in, wait for it, Manchester City! Yes, the Cherries get to host the event- that’s the good news.

The bad news is, it’s City who’s coming to visit. Although this current iteration of City is a much more manageable proposition.

FA Cup Quarterfinals FYIs

Manchester City at AFC Bournemouth

Kickoff: Sun. March 30, Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Starting Lineup Predictions Team News

Full Man City Injury Report: go here

Fun Fact: Well, it’s not fun if you’re a Bournemouth supporter- Man City have progressed forward form their last seven FA Cup quarterfinal ties.

However, no matter how you slice it, this looks to truly be a toss-up kind of game, or at least close it. We definitely know it won’t be a situation where City just waltzes right on to the next round.

That’s for sure. So without further ado, let’s get to the starting lineup predictions.

Starting Lineup Predictions

AFC Bournemouth

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Lewis Cook, Illia Zabarnyi, Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Christie, Tyler Adams; Marcus Tavernier, Juistin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo; Evanilson

Manchester City

Ederson; Rico Lewis, Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Nico Gonzalez, Ilkay Gundogan; Phil Foden, Omar Marmoush, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories