Man City Ranked 2nd Most Valuable Football Brand on Earth

Manchester City Football Club released their financial annual report, covering the 2021-22 season, and their were several self-congratulatory takeaways. You can start with Brand Finance naming Manchester

City the second most valuable football brand in the world, valuing them to the tune of €1.33 billion.

We also saw Man City announce both the highest-ever revenues and profits in club history. MCFC revenues topped £613 million, with profits reaching £41.7 million, and that second number is more than double the previous club record.

The club also patted themselves on the back in a few other areas too, utilizing some nifty infographics (see above) they made to do so. I mean who doesn’t love a nice infographic, right? City topped 100 million followers across all their social media accounts, and claimed over 606 million viewers of their matches, across all platforms, worldwide.

Not sure I believe that 99% occupancy rate at The Etihad for home Premier League matches though. No, it is not “The Emptyhad” anymore, as attendance has improved, but c’mon, we’ve seen the empty seat pics on TV and social media.

That said, Man City is now in the rarified air of clubs, when it comes to money and power. Their finances and their brand are up at the top, with the best of the best like Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

“As we reflect on the 2021-22 season, I do so with immense pride in the work and commitment of all of our City family, that has allowed us to emerge from the pandemic with strong finances and further on-

pitch successes. We should feel uplifted by the collective achievements of so many and look to the future with anticipation, knowing our Club is committed to accomplish so much more,” Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak stated.

Added CEO Ferran Soriano: “Our strong revenue performance was due to multiple factors, but ultimately driven by the beautiful football we play and the continuous fan growth that it generates; more fans, more audiences, more people in the stadium, and more partners that want to be commercially associated with Manchester City.”

City have the most talented roster on Earth right now, no doubt about it. They are the favorites to win the Champions League this season and they have dominated the Premier League and the EFL Cup these past few years. So their prestige and power was indeed earned.

A big reason why is that they always take care of business in the summer transfer window.

The £67.7 million profit that they generated from the buying and selling of players in 2021 took them north of £250 million during the the past five years.

According to their press release, “this will grow even further in 2022-23 following the club’s unprecedented transfer business in the 2022 summer window.” It is indeed true- they absolutely nailed it in the summer transfer window this year. Who Erling Haaland is and what he brings to them goes to a level far beyond what they paid for him.

The Norwegian Meat Shield is the very definition of elite level ROI, to say the least.

