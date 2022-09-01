Manchester City 2022 Summer Transfer Window Report Card

How did Manchester City’s summer transfer window go? Well, they signed Erling Haaland, the next big thing in world football, even before the season had officially ended. Haaland bagged his second straight hat trick last night, giving him nine goals through the first five games, a Premier League record.

He is on pace to finish with double the Premier League single season record in goals scored, and well ahead Dixie Dean’s all-time English top flight single season scoring record. The Sky is the limit, but there is a lot more to cover here when it comes to City’s transfer window, which was an elite one to say the least.

Additions Analysis

Manuel Akanji, Borussia Dortmund (about $18 million)

He was a bargain, as he fits all the attributes that they look for. The deadline day addition, and thus the last piece of summer transfer business that they’ll do, can play through the back. He also has a good quality on the ball and top European experience. And the first person to contact him after he signed was his former teammate….

Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund ($80 million)

We’ve said all we need to say about the supposed Nordic Meat Shield in the intro.

Kalvin Phillips – Leeds United ($54.7 million)

A smart pick-up for helping to rebuild the spine of the defense.

Julian Alvarez – River Plate ($17 million)

A fine cup competition forward, who will bang in the goals when Haaland rests.

Also: Sergio Gomez – Anderlecht ($13 million), Stefan Ortega-Moreno – Arminia Bielefeld (free agent)

Departures Discussion

Zack Steffen – Middlesbrough (loan)

American was expendable after having struggled mightily last season.

Raheem Sterling – Chelsea ($56.3 million)

Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal ($54.7 million)

Seems like a great fit in North London, so good for him.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – Arsenal ($35.9 million)

Again Seems like a great fit in North London, so good for him.

Also: Gavin Bazunu – Southampton ($14.75 million), Romeo Lavia – Southampton ($14.4 million, plus $3.6 million possible add-ons), Fernandinho (end of contract), Taylor Harwood-Bellis – Burnley (loan), CJ Egan-Riley – Burnley (free agent)

Summation (needs addressed/neglected)

They could have used an upgrade/replacement at left back, but otherwise, you really can’t complain. Getting Haaland really means that much.

Grade A

The financial bottom line is this, they spent about $182M on in-bound players, while receiving $176m on outbound players. So a net spend +12 for a team that’s just as good, if not better.

