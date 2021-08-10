2021-22 Manchester City Season Preview and Prospectus

Manchester City go into their Premier League season opener having suffered a disappointing defeat in the Community Shield. That sullied their perfect pre-season record, and it will give Pep Guardiola some thinking to do.
Their first match of the season is not going to be an easy one as they take on Tottenham Hotspur in North London. There’s not much time left so, let’s preview what the new campaign will be like for the reigning league champions.
Revisiting Last Season
2020/21 was a huge success for Manchester City domestically as they won the Carabao Cup and wrestled back the Premier League title from Liverpool. They couldn’t do as well in the FA Cup where they lost in the semi-final to Chelsea.
It had seemed like Guardiola had finally cracked the code with regards to the UEFA Champions League, as they reached the final for the first time. But they fell at the very last hurdle as they once again lost to Chelsea.
He’s Arrived/Possibly Coming
Ins
– Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) 100M (LW)
– Scott Carson (Derby) Free (GK)
The Manchester side made a huge statement to the rest of the league as they signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. The only other player to come in has been Scott Carson, a reserve keeper who arrived on a free transfer. One who might still possibly arrive is Spurs superstar Harry Kane who has been pursued by City for some time.
He’s Gone/Possibly Leaving
Outs
– Angelino (RB Leipzig) £18M (LB)
– Jack Harrison (Leeds) 12.8M (LW)
– Lukas Nmecha (Wolfsburg) 8M (CF)
– Sergio Aguero (Barcelona) FREE (CF)
– Eric Garcia (Barcelona) FREE (CB)
The most high-profile departure has been that of Sergio Aguero. Other exits include Angelino, Jack Harrison, Lukas Nmecha and Eric Garcia. There are some suggestions that Bernardo Silva could be leaving as well.
Key Games
Manchester City have a tough start to the season as they face Tottenham, Arsenal and Leicester City in their opening five games. If they get off to a good start, they could be on their way to winning another league title.
The most important matches will be the ones against Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United who are going to be their main rivals.
Bottom Line
The most important trophy for Manchester City is the Champions League and they will look to go one better this time around. With the strongest squad in the league and the potential addition of Kane, they should be able to repeat their heroics of last season and could do better.
2021/22 Premier League Season Preview Series
Leeds Leicester Newcastle Southampton Everton West Ham Chelsea UnitedFollow paulmbanks
[…] ????? ????? ??? […]