Manchester City Will Reportedly Bid £100m For Harry Kane

As per a report from the Daily Star, Manchester City are preparing a £100 million bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.
The England captain is currently at the Euros (struggling somewhat with form) as he seeks to guide the Three Lions to glory. City see the striker as a replacement for Sergio Aguero, who left for Barcelona after his contract had ended this past season.
According to the report, the Citizens are willing to offer a maximum of £100 million to Tottenham and are not keen on going beyond that figure. The Daily Star also state that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy values the forward at around £150 million. This figure is likely to hamper Kane’s chances of moving elsewhere this summer.
As for City, if this bid is not accepted, they will move on to other targets such as Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund. The Manchester side are not willing to offer more than the stated sum for the Tottenham Hotspur forward, due to his age and recent injury record.
If Harry Kane can be bought for £100 million, it would be a great deal for Pep Guardiola and his club. At the Etihad, the Englishman will not have to play every game and that reduces the chances of him getting injured. And on the back of his most productive season, this would be a great time to bring the striker over from north London.
The Premier League champions have a chance of strengthening their squad and they are looking to make moves to achieve that.
Having missed out on the Champions League, both Kane and City would be looking to reach the Holy Grail together. Adding the England captain to an already star-studded attack would make City much more dangerous. Kane is desperate to leave, and go somewhere that he could finally win some silverware.
Replacing Aguero is no easy task, but in the Spurs forward, they would be getting someone who is one of the best players in the league.
Kane at Manchester City would be a match made in heaven as the striker is one of the few players capable of pushing them to another level.
Also, Tottenham's search for a new manager has been nothing short of a total disaster, so the club is doing nothing to make him want to stick around. The sticking point here is obviously the price that Spurs have placed on their most prized asset.
