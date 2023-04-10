Whenever the female half of a professional athlete power couple makes news, the way the news industry covers it provides a very teachable moment. And we’ll get to that, in detail, in a bit. For now, let’s focus on what really matters- Mallory Swanson, leading scorer on the United States Women’s National Team, suffered a torn left patellar tendon yesterday in the USA’s win over the Republic of Ireland.

The United States Soccer Federation did not pout a timeline on her return, but given the seriousness of this kind of injury, and what the timeline for return typically is, she could very easily miss the Women’s World Cup this summer.

The tournament begins in July, staged in New Zealand and Australia, so Mallory Swanson is “a doubt,” to say the least. Yesterday’s match against Ireland was the final one before the USWNT WWC roster is named. This is a crushing blow as Swanson is/was, I guess “was” the Stars & Stripes leading scorer this year with seven goals in five matches. She also has a six-game scoring streak, so we’ll see how the USWNT can adjust and recover from this.

Mallory Swanson left national team camp and went back to Chicago, where she plays for the Red Stars. Her husband, Dansby Swanson, also plays his professional ball in the second city. Swanson, Dansby was the major, okay the only major, off-season signing for the Cubs.

(The last time we wrote about Mallory Swanson, she was actually known as Mallory Pugh)

And in covering this story, one has to make mention of the Chicago Cubs shortstop, as it is relevant. In this context, of the news, Swanson, Mallory is a soccer star first and foremost.

She isn’t the “wife of Dansby Swanson” primarily, and to refer to her as such, is sexist and misogynist.

That settled, it isn’t sexist and misogynist to also mention her husband, and to do so in the headline. If you think that, well you can leave right now and never come back, because we don’t have time for those who are looking for something, anything, to be outraged about.

Dansby Swanson is relevant here, especially to those who consume news about him, because this is his wife, or as man in a relationship will tell you, his “better half.”

And this is major news about his career. Again, if it offends you that we’re mentioning him here, in the backseat role, well then I urge you to voice your concerns. Send your emails to instantlydeleted@idontcare.com You can also tweet your issues @ihavenolifeandnothingbettertodo.

