Leicester at West Ham Team News: Maddison, Masuaku, Bertrand

The final matchup of week two of the Premier League features two sides knocking on the door of the top four when Leicester City visits West Ham United. Both could conceivably have a team that deserves a finish in the Champions League qualification slots, but who do they replace?
Whose spot would/could they take? It’s especially challenging for the Foxes, who blew a Top four/UCL qualification slot on Championship Sunday the past two seasons.
Leicester City at West Ham United FYIs
Kickoff: Mon Aug 23, 8pm, London Stadium
TV: Sky Sports Premier League, NBCSN
Referee: Michael Oliver
Odds: West Ham 13/8, Leicester 25/14 Draw 13/5
Team News
David Moyes only has one absentee issue to contend with as wing back Arthur Masuaku continues his recovery back to match fitness after having underwent a knee operation.
As for Leicester, Ryan Bertrand is still out due to his having tested positive for covid-19 while James Maddison is a slight doubt due to a back issue. Wesley Fofana remains out after having suffered a fractured fibula while Jonny Evans is still recovering from an ankle problem that will keep him out until after international break.
Prediction: West Ham 2, Leicester 1
In a matchup of two sides that finished last season right next to each other in the table, we’re thinking the Hammers having home field advantage will make all the difference.
