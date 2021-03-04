Leicester City at Brighton Team News: Maddison, Evans, Barnes, Lamptey

Leicester City, a side that has been overachieving most of the season, is now winless in their last three across all competitions. The Foxes have recently fallen 2-0 to Slavia Prague in Europa League play, 3-1 to Arsenal in the league and had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Burnley.
Still third in the table, they’re not losing too much ground on second place Manchester United, who simply just can’t score right now. However, there are four clubs: West Ham United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Everton, who are within striking distance of them.
Brighton & Hove Albion at Leicester City FYIs
Kickoff: 8pm GMT, Sat March 6, Amex Stadium
Leicester City Starting XI Prediction: go here
TV: Sky Sports
Odds: Brighton +155, Leicester City +175, Draw +220
PL Form Guide, Table Position: Brighton 16th, 26 pts Leicester City DLWWD 3rd, 50 pts
Team News for Both Sides
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says there are no new injuries to speak of, but Harvey Barnes (knee), Wes Morgan (lower back), Dennis Praet (thigh), James Justin (knee), Ayoze Perez (knee), Jonny Evans (calf) and James Maddison (groin) all remain outs. He also gave an update on the last player listed there.
“We’ve got a clean bill of health from last night,” the Northern Irishman said Thursday.
“[Maddison is] still continuing with the medical team. As I’ve always said with James, there’s no timeline on it, we’re just hoping that gradually he’ll feel better. He’s had the reassurance of a few scans to know that he doesn’t need any operation.
“It’s just a little bit irritable where he’s had a previous operation, but we’re hopeful that, over these next weeks, he will get better and it’ll be great to have him in the squad again.”
Flipping over to the Seagulls, Solly March (knee) is out while Florin Andone (knee), Adam Webster (ankle) and Tariq Lamptey (thigh) are doubtful, but could be in contention.
