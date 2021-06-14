Liverpool FC Transfer Talk: Youri Tielemans, Neco Williams

Welcome to the summer silly season! It’s time to take a spin through the latest churnings in the Arsenal FC transfer rumor mill. We start with the pursuit of a new midfielder to hopefully replace the departed Gini Wijnaldum, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a free.
The list of midfielders linked with a switch to Anfield includes Leicester City star man Youri Telemans. The 24-year-old Belgian is wanted by several of Europe’s big boys, but it remains to be seen whether or not Leicester will actually part ways with him, and even if they do, it will be costly, and the payment structure could be complex.
Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor, in an interview with Football Insider says the Merseyside club should try to get signed and sealed, even despite the fact that it’s a longshot.
“He’s definitely good enough,” Agbonlah said.
“He’s a great player and Liverpool definitely need to replace Wijnaldum. I thought they needed another midfielder even if Wijnaldum had stayed.
“It’s definitely something Liverpool need to get over the line. I just don’t see Leicester letting him go though, even if the player wanted to go. I don’t see Leicester letting any of their better players go.” (h/t Liverpool Echo)
United are said to be interested as well, and NBC Sports has more on that here.
Moving on, we are all well aware of the concept of Southampton FC players leaving to join Liverpool, but what about the going the other way? A reverse farm system club?
Well, here’s one, as Hampshire Live reports that Reds right-back Neco Williams is on the St. Mary’s shopping list this summer. The Wales international at the top of their wish list as they badly need to strengthen the right side of their defense.
