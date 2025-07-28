Liverpool FC Starting Lineup Prediction vs Yokomaha FM

The J. League World Challenge is here! Yes, don’t you love it when preseason exhibition friendlies have notable branding names? It makes it all sound like the match has more meaning than it actually does. Still Liverpool FC are going to want this one, given what happened yesterday. Yokohama FM are likely going to get a fired up Liverpool team, as the Reds just fell 4-2 to AC Milan in Hong Kong. That was just brutal. .

J. League World Challenge FYIs

Liverpool FC vs Yokohama FM

Kickoff: Wed July 30, 11:30am, GMT Nissan Stadium, Yokohama, Japan

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

After all, the Merseyside club are defending Premier League champions, they need to show a lot of pride here

So with that in mind, one should really expect a very strong first team to be fielded by manager Arne Slot. The headliners, like Mo Salah, Florian Wirtz, Virgil van Dijk and so on should all be included here.

Liverpool Starting Lineup Prediction vs Yokomaha FM

Giorgi Mamardashvili; Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Milos Kerkez; Curtis Jones, Trey Nyoni; Cody Gakpo Ben Doak, Mo Salah; Florian Wirtz

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories