Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs West Bromwich Albion

After a week of training, Liverpool are set to play West Brom on Sunday at Anfield for their “Boxing Day” clash. West Brom sit 19th under newly appointed Sam Allardyce, and will be looking to knock off the top of the table Reds.
With West Brom likely to sit back in this one, Liverpool could go to their 4-2-3-1 formation that they have used in similar situations. For the LFC team news for this one, go here
Goalkeeper
It sounds weird coming off a 7-0 win, but Alisson was vital in the Liverpool match against Crystal Palace.
For the first 30 minutes of the game, Palace had more chances, but the Brazilian goalkeeper kept them off the board. He will look to keep a second-straight clean sheet on Sunday.
Defense
In front of Alisson, the back four picks itself for Liverpool. Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold have a good rapport and will look to continue that on Sunday.
Midfield
The Liverpool midfield is as healthy as it has been in months, giving Jurgen Klopp plenty of options. Thiago won’t fully be back for the weekend, but the rest of the first-choice options are back.
Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum are Klopp’s two go to players in the middle of the park, but the other spot is up for debate. If Liverpool play a 4-3-3, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita are the top two options as the third.
Attack
Liverpool’s attack had its best game of the season against Palace, with five different players scoring. Mo Salah didn’t start last match, but came off the bench to score twice and now has 13 goals in the PL this year.
Roberto Firmino found his goal-scoring touch, scoring three times in the last two games, including a brace against Palace. Sadio Mane also ended a long scoreless drought with a goal.
Takumi Minamino scored his first league goal for Liverpool, and may have a chance on Sunday to build on that.
Predicted Line-up (4-2-3-1): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino and Mo Salah.
Comments
