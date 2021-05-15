Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs West Brom

Coming off a big 4-2 win at Manchester United, their first there in seven years, Liverpool have to quickly get ready for a key match-up at West Brom Sunday afternoon. Liverpool are still clinging to the hopes of Champions League football, but need to win out to give themselves a chance.
With the games coming fast and furious in the final week, there will likely be some rotation in Sunday’s line-up. For the team news for this match go here.
Goalkeeper
Alisson didn’t have his ‘A’ game at Old Trafford, but Liverpool were able to survive a couple of miscues. It has been an up-and-down season for the Brazilian shot stopper, and he needs to play at his highest level for the next three games.
Defense
Trent Alexander-Arnold had a man of the match performance against United. He and Andy Robertson are going to be key players in the final three games for Liverpool.
Nat Phillips overcame a shaky first 10 minutes to play well against United, assisting on Diogo Jota’s goal. Ozan Kabak is not going to be ready for Sunday, so Rhys Williams is set to start with him.
Midfield
There may be some slight rotation in the midfield heading into Sunday’s game. Gini Wijnaldum looked tired in Thursday’s match, getting taken off in 74th minute. With three games in eight days to close the season, Wijnaldum may start Sunday on the bench, with Curtis Jones potentially replacing him in the line-up.
There is also a possibility Jurgen Klopp switches to a 4-2-3-1, and Liverpool play all four attackers. Fabinho and Thiago will start in the midfield, whether it is a midfield two or three.
Attack
All three of Liverpool’s attackers who started on Thursday got on the score sheet. It is hard to sit any of those three when they are coming off a strong game. You also don’t want to not utilize Sadio Mane, even if he hasn’t been in the best of form.
Wouldn’t be a surprise to see all four start on Sunday.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-2-3-1): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Mo Salah
