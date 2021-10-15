Liverpool Starting XI Prediction at Watford FC

The Premier League is finally back this weekend, after another long, dull international break and Liverpool will travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford on Saturday.
Liverpool will be a little short-handed due to travel and some injuries, full team news at this link, but will still have a solid line-up to choose from.
Goalkeeper
Liverpool are without Alisson, who is going to be a late arrival due to international duty. That puts Caoimhin Kelleher in the spotlight on Saturday. He has made one appearance this season, winning a Carabao Cup tie at Norwich.
Liverpool have faith in the young Irish keeper, and won’t worry with him in the net.
Defense
Liverpool should have all their defenders available against Watford.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in training and appears ready to start. Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are all fit, but Liverpool have options should they choose to rotate.
Liverpool have struggled to keep leads in each of their last two matches, and will need to make sure that is cleaned up moving forward.
Midfield
There are questions about the selections in the midfield.
Fabinho is in the same boat as Alisson, and will not be available. Thiago is not quite ready returning from injury, but is making progress in his rehab.
Jordan Henderson will start, but won’t be in his normal role. Curtis Jones seems to have earned himself more playing time, and seems to be a choice to start.
The other midfield spot is probably between James Milner and Naby Keita, but it is likely Milner that gets the chance.
Attack
Saturday’s game seems like a good opportunity for Roberto Firmino to start. Diogo Jota returned early from the international break with a sore muscle, but Liverpool should be cautious with him.
Sadio Mane and Mo Salah are set to start at the wings outside of Firmino.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Caoimhin Kelleher, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah.
