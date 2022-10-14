Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will test their tactical fortitude this weekend in the Premier League as Liverpool take on Manchester City. In seasons past, this would be a clash right at the top of the table. That is not true this season. Manchester City is maintaining their end of the status quo, coming into this match sitting in second place. Liverpool is not holding up their end of the bargain, coming into this match in tenth place.

Liverpool will take solace and maybe a bit of confidence because no side has been more successful against Man City in the EPL era. Liverpool has won twenty-two matches against The Citizens.

That is six more than any other side. The flip side of that is they have not tasted victory in their last five PL matches against Manchester City. Although they have never failed to register a win in six straight league matches against The Sky Blues in their history.

City has lost just one of their last 37 Premier League matches. Away from home, they are undefeated in their last 22 matches. That is the fourth-longest run in competition history.

Liverpool vs Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Oct. 16, Anfield, 4:30 pm

Team News: Liverpool Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool Manchester City

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts

PL Form: Liverpool LDDWW Manchester City WWWDW

Starting XI Prediction

Liverpool’s revolving door of injuries makes predicting their starting lineup match-to-match very difficult. And with Jurgen Klopp’s recent tweaks to their system, even picking the shape is a tough prospect. Nevertheless, we have given it a go.

Here is how we think Liverpool lines up against City this weekend.

GK- Alisson

DEF- Gomez, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson

MID- Henderson, Thiago

ATT- Jota, Firmino, Salah, Nunez

Match Prediction

These two always provide an entertaining contest. At least, that has been the case for the last five years. I think this is the match that their record of producing evenly contested, close run thrillers ends. Manchester City will make mincemeat of Liverpool’s faltering defense here. This one could be all over at halftime. This is a proper season of rebuilding for Liverpool. And the result here will prove it. Manchester City 5-1

