Predicted Liverpool FC Starting XI vs Leicester City

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Thursday when they host Leicester City. The Reds currently sit second in the table with 48 points, nine points behind Manchester City, but they have a game in hand.
Leicester City currently sit 10th in the table. Liverpool will have nearly their entire squad available (for the team news go here) for this one, so let’s look at who Jurgen Klopp might select for this fixture.
Goalkeeper
Alisson is set to return to the line-up Thursday. He has not seen action for Liverpool since Jan. 23 because of the international break. Alisson is second in the league with 10 shutouts.
Defense
Three of the four defenders seemingly pick themselves for Liverpool. Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the top choices at outside back and are both ready to go. Virgil van Dijk is also going to be in the line-up whenever he can be, especially in bigger games.
The question comes in who partners with van Dijk in the middle. Joel Matip seems to be the top choice at the moment, with Ibrahima Konate as the second choice.
Matip is in good form at the moment and should start against Leicester.
Midfield
Jordan Henderson is a slight doubt after taking a knock to the back in Liverpool’s FA Cup win on Sunday. Fabinho is back in the fold after being a late returnee from the international break.
Thiago is also expected to start after coming on as a sub against Cardiff in the FA Cup.
If Henderson can go, he is the third midfielder. If Henderson can’t go, Naby Keita or Curtis Jones will take the spot.
Attack
Mo Salah got back from AFCON on Monday and has been training with the team. But Liverpool will be careful bringing him back into the fold after a grueling month in the tournament.
Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are both going to start.
Thursday could be a chance to see the first start for new signing Luis Diaz, and give him some game time in Liverpool’s system before Salah and Sadio Mane are fully back.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.
Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind