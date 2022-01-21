Predicted Liverpool FC Starting XI vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool will head back down to London on Sunday to take on Crystal Palace in Premier League action. The Reds are aiming to repeat their success from Thursday evening, when they defeated Arsenal 2-0 to advance to the Carabao Cup final.
With the international break commencing following the game, Liverpool likely line up similar to what they did against Arsenal.
Goalkeeper
Alisson is set to return in goal Sunday after Caoimhin Kelleher got a shut out against Arsenal. Alisson has notched two shutouts since he returned from Covid protocols last week. The Brazilian shot stopper is second in the Golden Gloves race behind Ederson, and hopes to close that gap Sunday.
Defense
There may be a small change in the Liverpool defense on Sunday. Ibrahima Konate came on at halftime after Joel Matip “was not completely 100% right.” With the international break providing a two-week window, Liverpool won’t risk Matip unless he is 100% Sunday.
Konate or Joe Gomez will step in for Matip to pair with Virgil van Dijk. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson round out the back-four. Alexander-Arnold had two assists Thursday.
Midfield
There are some questions about what midfielders Liverpool will send out Sunday. Fabinho took a “proper knock” at the end of the game on a tackle from Thomas Partey. Jurgen Klopp said he could train Friday, but they don’t know what role he can play Sunday.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may be available in some role as well. He rolled his ankle against Brentford and missed against Arsenal, but is back running and aims to train on Friday. Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones both played well on Thursday, and should retain their spots.
If Fabinho can’t go, Tyler Morton may get the start at the No. 6 position.
Attack
Diogo Jota continued his great season with a brace against Arsenal. Roberto Firmino is also expected to start. Kaide Gordon started in the semifinal, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Takumi Minamino to come back in the starting XI on Sunday at Crystal Palace.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up:
Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Takumi Minamino, Roberto Firmino and Diogo JotaFollow paulmbanks
