Predicted Liverpool FC Starting XI vs Benfica (UCL)

Liverpool topped Benfica 3-1 in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal. Now they host the Portugese side in the second leg, looking to advance to the semifinals for the first time since they won the title in 2019.
Coming out of a 2-2 draw with Manchester City, the Reds are healthy and ready to go as they continue their busy stretch. For the Liverpool team news go here.
Goalkeeper
Alisson saw his Premier League shutout streak end against City. He allowed two first-half goals, neither one he could do much about. Alisson wasn’t quite on his ‘A’ game Sunday, and the Reds will need him to be on it the rest of the way.
Defense
Wednesday’s match could be a chance for a little rotation in the backline. Virgil van Dijk is set to start, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Ibrahima Konate return to the line-up in place of Joe Gomez.
It also wouldn’t be a surprise to see one or both of the Liverpool backs on the bench. There is no question the importance of Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold. But with another match-up with City coming up in the FA Cup on Saturday, it may be a chance for Kostas Tsimikas and Joe Gomez.
Midfield
Much like the defense, the midfield is likely to see rotation. Fabinho keeps his spot in the middle, but Thiago and Jordan Henderson may start the game on the bench.
Naby Keita is likely to enter the starting line-up. Curtis Jones is another possibility, as is James Milner.
Attack
Mo Salah is likely to get a rest at the start of Wednesday’s game. Salah is out of form and has played a lot of big games recently. He could use a break. Sadio Mane may also get a break, with Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota ready to step up.
Predicted Liverpool XI vs Benfica (4-3-3): Alisson, Kostas Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, and Diogo Jota.
Speak Your Mind