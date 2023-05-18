You might be aware that Liverpool is on a hot streak right now and how Arsenal collapsed down the stretch and bottled the Premier League title. Perhaps you’re aware of the fact that both the Gunners and the Reds have conceded exactly 42 goals this season.

So you already know the narratives, but what about the statistics? Take a look at these amazing stats:

Since the World Cup: Arsenal – 22 games, 44 points.

Liverpool – 22 games, 43 points. The Reds have basically matched them for over half the season, despite being ‘awful’ and Arsenal being ‘incredible’. Levels. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) May 15, 2023

Yep, a season that was, at least up until a few weeks ago “magical” for the North Londoners, and a so-called “disaster” for the Merseyside club.

Funny how that goes. The Reds final game at Anfield for 2022-23 comes on Saturday, where the opponent will be Aston Villa. It is a must win, if they are to keep their UCL qualification hopes alive. What kind of lineup will Jurgen Klopp go with?

Liverpool at Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. May 20 3pm GMT, Anfield

Liverpool Team News: go here

Google Probability: Liverpool FC Win 66% Draw 19% Aston Villa Win 15%

PL Standing, Form Liverpool 5th, 66 pts, WWWWW Aston Villa 8th, 57, WLLWD

Here is our best guess at that.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

