The quadruple talk could come to an end for Liverpool FC on Thursday night when they host Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup semifinals. The Reds are down 0-1 on aggregate, so unless they turn things around…they might have to just settle for a mere treble. Oh, poor Merseysiders! We’re joking of course!

And honestly, the Reds are still strongly favored to turn this tie on its head and advance to the League Cup Final.

EFL Cup Semifinal, Leg 2/2 FYIs

Thursday, February 6, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Tottenham leads 1-0 on aggregate

Team News: Liverpool Tottenham

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool Tottenham

How They Got Here:

Liverpool- Quarterfinals: Southampton 3-2, Round of 16: Brighton 3-2, Third Round: West Ham 5-1

Tottenham- Quarterfinals: Manchester United 4-3, Round of 16: Manchester City 2-1, Third Round: Coventry 2-1 Second Round: Nottingham Forest 1-1 (4-3 penalties)

As they should because these two big six clubs are as polar opposite as can be in terms of how their seasons have gone, to this point. And right now, the fitness/injury situations for both teams is at opposite ends of the spectrum too.

Naturally, the team that is healthier is doing a lot better than the one who is banged up.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur (EFL Cup Semifinals)

Alisson; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominick Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo

