Who is ready for some Darmstadt? It’s the final preseason tune-up for Liverpool FC, ahead of their season opener versus Chelsea. The Liverpool-Chelsea fixture will be the highlight of the Premier League’s season opening weekend, so Jurgen Klopp will want to make sure that they’re ready for it.

With that mind, expect the German to go with a strong team in this exhibition match.

Club Friendly FYIs

Liverpool vs SV Darmstadt 98

Kickoff: Monday Aug. 7, 7pm BST, Deepdale, Preston, England

Liverpool Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Watch: LFCTV LFCTV GO

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

It’s the final chance to get the first choice XI all clicking together, before the games start to actually count. Expect some recalls of the star players in the front line, as they were dropped in Singapore.

With Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in the starting lineup, fans will have a chance to see the midfield makeover in action. That has certainly been one of the top storylines of the summer- the midfield exodus, all the players who went to Saudi Arabia, and Klopp’s hitting out at the Saudi transfer window.

Let’s take a look at what shape that first team potentially takes.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction vs SV Darmstadt 98

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories