Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton

After seeing last week’s match at Old Trafford postponed due to supporter protests, Liverpool are set to host Southampton on Saturday. Liverpool have very slim chances of making next year’s Champions League, but they will need to win out to give themselves a chance.
After having nearly two full weeks of recovery, Liverpool should be as fit as possible heading into this match-up. (We covered that in the team news post here)
Goalkeeper
Alisson will start again in goal for Liverpool. While Liverpool have not won a match in their past three, Alisson is not the reason. Late draws against Leeds and Newcastle could have easily been losses without his strong play.
With just five matches remaining, Liverpool need him to continue that top notch play.
Defense
While the match last Sunday never even kicked off, one bit of surprising news was Nat Phillips make the starting XI. Phillips has been dealing with a nagging injury, and didn’t train much leading into last weekend. The extra time off can only help Phillips, who will start along with Ozan Kabak, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Midfield
With Phillips returning, Fabinho can slide back into the midfield, which is a big boost for Liverpool. While the center back issues have been well publicized, the bigger issue was moving two key midfielders to replace them.
Along with Fabinho, Thiago will start, with either James Milner or Gini Wijnaldum. With the new make-up date against United set – Liverpool will close the season with five matches in 15 days. Those four midfielders will carry a lot of the load the rest of the way. Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will also have chances coming up.
Attack
The extra week of rest could also work wonders for the Liverpool front-three, which haven’t clicked much this season.
Mo Salah is one behind Harry Kane for the golden boot with 20 goals. Salah is the most consistent scorer for Liverpool in the PL this season. While he isn’t scoring, Jurgen Klopp again spoke this week about the importance of Roberto Firmino.
Firmino will start in the middle of the front three. Sadio Mane likely gets the start ahead of Diogo Jota, with Jota being an impact player off the bench.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Nat Phillips, Ozan Kabak, Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner, Fabinho, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo SalahPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind