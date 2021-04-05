Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Real Madrid (UCL Quarterfinals)

Liverpool got the stretch run of its season off to a good start on Saturday afternoon, topping Arsenal 3-0 at the Emirates. Now the focus shifts to the Champions League, where a quarterfinal clash with Real Madrid waits on Tuesday.
This will be the fifth meeting between the European giants, the last coming in the 2018 Final in Kiev. There were no new injuries for Liverpool ahead of Tuesday’s clash.
Goalkeeper
Alisson did little on Saturday, as we not challenged much, but he recorded his third-straight shutout. The Gunners managed just two shots on target, both resulting in comfortable saves for the Brazilian. He can expect more action on Tuesday, against a Real Madrid team that has much more firepower.
Defense
Consistency has been a huge key for Liverpool in the past few matches. Since becoming a full-time pairing at center back, Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips have yet to concede a goal. This will definitely be their toughest test to date, but as a pairing they have found a good rhythm.
Trent Alexander-Arnold played really well for Liverpool, assisting on the first Diogo Jota goal on the weekend and being a menace on the right side. Andy Robertson also came off after 60 minutes, gaining some valuable rest after having a busy international period. He should be ready to go come Tuesday.
Midfield
Gini Wijnaldum didn’t start on Saturday, resting after a long international break and will now be fit come Tuesday. Fabinho has been a difference maker for Liverpool, in the midfield, since moving back to his normal position at the 6 three matches ago.
Thiago also had a big game against Arsenal and seems to have found some consistency as he gets more comfortable in the line-up.
Attack
There is a possibility Jurgen Klopp abandons his 4-3-3 and plays a more standard 4-2-3-1 on Tuesday night. An away goal or two would be massive in this tie. The German could play all four of his main attackers at once, but it’s more likely he starts in a 4-3-3, and brings on another attacker near the 60-minute mark.
The question is which of the three will start. Based on form, Diogo Jota should get the starting nod, especially after scoring two goals on Saturday. But he is also extremely effective off the bench, and Klopp likes what Roberto Firmino brings to the table in terms of intangibles.
Sadio Mane also has been in a slump, and he may come off the bench on Tuesday. Mo Salah is in a better place form wise, and he will start on the right.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Nat Phillips, Ozan Kabak, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gini Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Thiago, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
