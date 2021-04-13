Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Real Madrid (UCL)

If Liverpool want to advance to the semifinals of this year’s Champions League they will need a big comeback on Wednesday night. After dropping a 3-1 match to Real Madrid in the first leg of the quarterfinals, the Reds need to find a way to overturn a two-goal deficit at Anfield.
Both teams are coming off domestic wins over the weekend, with Real Madrid topping Barcelona, and Liverpool coming from behind to defeat Aston Villa 2-1. Given what we know of the team news, Liverpool should make a couple of changes from last week’s match in Spain.
Goalkeeper
Alisson was poor against Madrid in the last game. While the defense in front of him gave up too many clear-cut chances, the Brazilian goalkeeper was in position to save at least a couple of them. The clearest route for Liverpool to advance is a 2-0 win, so a shutout is vital for the Reds on Wednesday.
Defense
Trent Alexander-Arnold was also really poor against Madrid in the first leg. He was much better over the weekend against Villa, and Liverpool will need that kind of performance again here.
In the first leg, Madrid constantly attacked his side of the pitch, so an adjustment is needed. Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips will start in the middle of the defense, and have to be more aware of runs cutting through the middle of the defense. Both Madrid and Aston Villa were able to exploit the spaces to score in the past two games.
Andy Robertson will start on the left side.
Midfield
Jurgen Klopp gambled in the first leg, starting Naby Keita – and the move didn’t work. Needing at least two goals, Liverpool may switch formations to a 4-2-3-1, but it’s likely they start in a 4-3-3. If Liverpool are still chasing goals in the final 30 minutes, then they will likely switch formations.
Thiago hasn’t started either of the last two games, and should be fit to play all 90 on Wednesday. Gini Wijnaldum and Fabinho have big-game Champions League experience, but need to be better than they were last week.
Attack
Liverpool have four players to choose from for three spots up front. Sadio Mane is likely to start after sitting out this past weekend.
Mo Salah is the most in-form scorer Liverpool have and will also likely start. That leaves a spot for either Diogo Jota or Roberto Firmino. Liverpool’s offense seems more connected with Firmino at the moment, and Jota has found better success coming off the bench.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Ozan Kabak, Nat Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah.
Comments
FABINHO SHOULD PLAY IN DEFENCE WITH PHILIPS,
WHILE WIJNALDUM, THIAGO AND FIRMINO IN MIDFIELD,