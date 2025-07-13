The tragic loss of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, is obviously the main story surrounding tomorrow afternoon’s preseason opener at Preston North End. As it should be, with LFC paying tribute to the teammate that is no longer with them.

But there are plenty of other storylines to watch in this friendly being staged at Deepdale.

Club Friendly FYIs

Liverpool FC vs Preston North End

Kickoff: Sunday July 13, 3pm, Deepdale Stadium, Preston, England

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

The defending Premier League champions could see their four summer transfer window signings: Giorgi Mamardashvili, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz make their Reds debuts.

Manager Arne Slot will clearly hand at least one or two of them a starting position, but how many, and who? For what it’s worth, we went with three of the four getting a first team nod at Preston North End.

Predicted Liverpool FC Starting Lineup at Preston North End

Giorgi Mamardashvili; Conor Bradley, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Milos Kerkez; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo; Federico Chiesa

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories