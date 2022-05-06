Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool survived a tough test from Villarreal to advance to the Champions League Final for the third time in five years. With that goal accomplished, the Reds now return their focus to the Premier League.
On Saturday, Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur for an important match for both clubs. Liverpool are in a tight title race, one point behind Manchester City with four games to go.
Tottenham are in a race for a top-4 spot and Champions League qualification next season. Spurs are two points behind Arsenal for the fourth.
The good news for Liverpool is the return of Roberto Firmino, meaning they have their full roster available for selection.
Goalkeeper
Alisson saw his streak of clean sheets broken Tuesday at Villarreal, conceding two first half goals. He is the league leader in the Golden Gloves race with 20, and if he can record shutouts in the final four games, he will match Petr Cech for the most in a single campaign.
Defense
There shouldn’t be much rotation heading into Saturday’s game. Liverpool has been alternating Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate, so it is Matip’s turn to partner with Virgil van Dijk.
Jurgen Klopp has done a good job of getting a little bit of rest here and there for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson. Both should be ready to go Saturday.
Midfield
Fabinho had a massive goal on Tuesday, breaking a 2-2 aggregate deadlock with a goal early in the second half.
He starts again Saturday, along with Thiago and Jordan Henderson. Other than Naby Keita, it is hard to see anyone else start in the midfield over the final six games of the season.
The roles are pretty defined, with James Milner being used as a lockdown defender and Curtis Jones get random minutes here and there.
Attack
Firmino gives Liverpool another solid option up top, but it’s doubtful he starts just coming off an injury. Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are likely to start, but the question is who starts with them.
It’s between Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, for the other starting spot.
After starting on the bench Tuesday, Diaz gets the starting nod, with Jota coming off the bench.
Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.
