Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Fulham

Despite some poor pre-season results, Liverpool started their 22/23 campaign well. It really could not have gone any better, as they defeated Manchester City 3-1 in the Community Shield. However, they promptly lost 3-0 to Ligue 1 outfit RC Strasbourg the very next day. So it is safe to say it is kind of tricky to track exactly where Liverpool is currently at.

Their opponents on matchday one? Championship winners, Fulham. The Cottagers dominated the second tier of English football, scoring 106 goals on their way to picking up the league title. Marco Silva’s men will be a tough prospect for Liverpool as their opening day opponents.

Here is how I think the Reds will line up.

STARTING XI PREDICTION

Word on the street is Alisson Becker should be fit in time to return to the squad ahead of this match. The Brazilian is one of the world’s best and Liverpool is a much tougher prospect with Alisson keeping goals.

One of the world’s best full-back duos starts at right and left back for Jurgen Klopp’s men. That means Trent Alexander Arnold starts at right back and Andy Robertson starts at left-back. Virgil van Dijk will play alongside Joel Matip at center back.

In midfield, I imagine this trio will be Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice midfield for most of the season. That trio contains Fabinho as the defensive midfielder, with Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson playing ahead of him.

I am going with Roberto Firmino starting in the number 9 position, and Darwin Nunez coming off of the bench. It worked a treat in the Community Shield, so why not here too?

Rounding out the side is Luis Diaz starting on the left wing, with Mohamed Salah starting on the right wing.

Fulham vs Liverpool FYIs

When is it? Saturday August 6, 2022 12:30 PM UK Time.

Where is the Liverpool Team News? Over here

Where is it? Craven Cottage, London

Who’s in form? Fulham (-WLWD) Liverpool (WWLWL)

What are the odds? Fulham (+1000) Liverpool (-370) Draw (+500)

After Extra Time Podcast coming soon

MATCH PREDICTION

This match will go one of two ways:

Liverpool gets an early goal, and it’s a long night for Marco Silva’s men

Or

Fulham defend with ten men behind the ball and Liverpool cannot unlock their defense, leading to a turgid 0-0 draw.

Take your pick. I know which one I would prefer.

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He also co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories