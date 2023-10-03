When bringing up Liverpool FC right now, thoughts first turn to VAR and PGMOL, but we’re going to discuss a different acronym, USG, or Union Saint-Gilloise. The Belgian side is Thursday night’s opponent for a UEFA Europa League group stage clash.

And indeed is already time to move on to the next match, no matter how controversial the last one was.

Liverpool FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. Oct. 5, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Competition: UEFA Europa League Group E

Liverpool Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Fun Fact: This will be the first meeting ever between the two sides.

Did Liverpool get totally hosed/shafted/cheated at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday?

Yes, they absolutely did, but there is nothing that can be done about it now. Time for Jurgen Klopp’s men to put it all behind them, and focus on the UEL clash in front of them.

Save your LiVARpool jokes for another time and space.

And Europa League mean squad rotation, so expect the likes of Harvey Elliot, Darwin Nunez and Ryan Gravenberch (a few other squad players too) to now come into the team here.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs USG (Europa League)

Caoimhin Kelleher; Joe Gomez, Jarel Quansah, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas; Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliot, Ryan Gravenberch; Ben Doak, Darwin Nuñez, Luis Diaz.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank.

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

