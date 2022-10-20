Liverpool Starting XI Prediction at Nottingham Forest

Liverpool travels to Nottingham in the early kick-off this weekend to face Nottingham Forest. It will be the first time Jurgen Klopp has tested his wits against Steve Cooper in league football.

Liverpool comes into this on the back of a couple of monumental victories. First, they knocked off Manchester City at Anfield in one of the most exciting 1-0 draws the EPL has ever seen. They followed that up with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over David Moyes’ West Ham. That match was one of the most boring 1-0 fixtures the Premier League has ever seen.

Forest has had a tricky week. It started with them going down 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers at The Molineux. They were easily as good as Wolves but just couldn’t find the back of the net. They even had a penalty taken by Brennan Johnson saved.

A 0-0 draw with Brighton followed that result and they were lucky to escape with a point. Brighton dominated all facets of the game. The Seagulls had 70% possession, 19 shots, seven on target, two huge chances and one shot hitting the woodwork. On another day, this could have been a humiliating loss for Steve Cooper’s men, who could only muster three shots. None of them troubled Brighton goalie Roberto Sánchez.

Kick Off: Oct 22, 2022, at 12.30 pm UK at City Ground

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple Podcasts

Liverpool team News: Go here

Google Result Probability: N. Forest 8% Draw 14% Liverpool 78%

PL Position, Form Guide: N. Forest 19th, 6pts LLDLD Liverpool 7th, 16pts DDLWW

Starting XI Prediction

Whilst Liverpool is coming out of their injury stupor, they are still missing quite a few players. And with the games coming thick and fast, rotation will certainly be an element when Jurgen Klopp picks his side. Here is how we predict the reds to line up at the City Ground for their first league match at that stadium this century.

GK- Alisson

DEF- Milner, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson

MID- Elliot, Fabinho, Jones, Carvalho

ATT– Salah, Nunez

Match Prediction

Anytime over the last five seasons, this prediction would be a straightforward decision. Liverpool would win and more than likely win comfortably. The 2022/23 version of The Reds has not earned that right yet. They have been unreliable throughout the current campaign. And it is for that reason that I am predicting Forest to get a famous draw over Liverpool. It might just be the result that kick-starts the Tricky Trees campaign. Draw 1-1.

