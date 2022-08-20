Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Man United

Liverpool travels to Old Trafford to face arch rivals Manchester United on Monday Night Football this week. It is one of the more unique clashes between the two giants of English football. And that is because both sides find themselves on the second page of the English Premier League table. There is the caveat that it is only game week three this weekend. Even the most ardent fans of either side would have to admit both teams have looked anything but a giant of English football in the 22/23 season.

Manchester United will be desperate to even the ledger with The Reds after consecutive humiliating defeats last season. It surprised me to read that the last victory the Red Devils had over their arch-nemesis was all the way back in 2018.

Back on that day, they secured a 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Liverpool has won seven of their next eight league fixtures against United, with a whopping aggregate of 19-4.

Manchester United vs Liverpool FYIs

Kickoff: Mon Aug 22, 8pm, Old Trafford

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple

Team News: Man United Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Liverpool

Details on Planned Supporter Protest: go here

Google Result Probability: Liverpool win 60% Draw 21% Man United win 19%

Watch: This is not on TV in the United States, only on a fee required streaming service, and it’s the additional cost, premium version of that service too.

Starting XI Prediction

Brazilian Alisson will start in goals for The Reds at Old Trafford. Despite conceding three goals in his first two games this season, I don’t think he has played poorly. He remains one of the best goalies in the world.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson will start at right and left back, respectively. Name me a better full-back duo in world football. I’ll wait. At center-back Virgil van Dijk starts, alongside Joe Gomez this time around. Gomez should be fit enough to play the whole 90 minutes this week.

I am zagging in my midfield positions. Fabinho has been dreadful this season, so I am dropping him and putting Jordan Henderson in the number six role. Naby Keita returns from illness to play alongside Harvey Elliot, making up a more dynamic midfield three than Liverpool usually has.

Mohamed Salah starts on the right of the attack, with Luis Diaz starting on the left. Roberto Firmino starts through the middle, giving his unique twist on the number nine role.

Match Prediction

I can’t believe I am writing this, given everything that has transpired so far this season. I feel United are going to win this match. I know stats and form lines don’t back this up, but it’s what I am going for. I think this is perfectly poised for the legendary CR7 to remind people he is not finished yet. Although a poor performance here, or if he doesn’t take the game by the scruff of the neck, them maybe he is finished as one of the best in the world.

Close your eyes through this one, Liverpool fans.

Manchester United 2-1

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He also co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

