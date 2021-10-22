Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Manchester United

Both Liverpool and Manchester United won chaotic 3-2 matches in the Champions League competition during midweek. Now the two longtime rivals will shift their focus upon each other in Sunday matinee Premier League action.
Liverpool currently sit second in the table on 18 points after eight matches, just one behind Chelsea. United sit in sixth place, five off the pace of Chelsea. With nearly everyone healthy, Liverpool should line up similarly to their match in midweek.
Manchester United vs Liverpool FYIs
Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool United
Goalkeeper
Alisson returned to action Tuesday after missing last weekend. While he gave up two goals, he also had a Man of the Match performance against Atletico on Tuesday, making several key saves. Liverpool need those kind of performances from him in big games, and he will have yet another test on Sunday.
Defense
It’s likely Liverpool will run out the same back four as they did on Tuesday. The defense wasn’t perfect by any means against Atletico, looking disjointed at times, but it is clear the back-four of Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the group of choice for big games.
Especially with a chance for rotation next week in the EFL Cup, it would be a surprise to see rotation here.
Midfield
Where there will likely be changes is in the midfield. Fabinho started on the bench Tuesday after not being able to practice with the team coming back late from international duty.
He slips back into the starting line-up Sunday, and moves Jordan Henderson over. While Naby Keita scored a wonderful goal on Tuesday, he also showed that he can have defensive breakdowns.
The third midfield spot probably comes down to how well Curtis Jones feels coming back into training. If he is able to give 60-70 minutes, he probably gets the start, otherwise it wouldn’t be shocking to see James Milner provide some more defensive stability.
Attack
Mo Salah continued his torrid pace to start the season, scoring twice against Atletico. He will start Sunday, along with Sadio Mane. Roberto Firmino has started the last two matches, but likely goes back to the bench Sunday with Diogo Jota starting.
Predicted Liverpool XI vs United (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander Arnold, Curtis Jones, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mo Salah.
