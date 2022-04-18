Liverpool Starting Line-up Prediction vs Manchester United

Liverpool advanced to the finals of the FA Cup on Saturday with a 3-2 win over Manchester City. Now they head into a rivalry week, where they host both Manchester United and Everton at Anfield.
The Reds welcome United on Tuesday, who are coming off a 3-2 win over Norwich that brought them within three points of the top-4. Liverpool came away from the FA Cup semi-final in good shape, and have their full squad to pick from.
Manchester United at Liverpool FC FYIs
Kickoff: 3pm ET, Tuesday, Apr 19
TV Channel: USA Network
Starting XI Predictions:
After Extra Time Podcast:
Team News:
Goalkeeper
This hasn’t been the best stretch for Allison in goal. He has allowed seven goals in his past three matches, but did make a clutch save in extra time to preserve the win on Saturday. It’s hard to find fault with him on any of them, but it is something that Liverpool will want to correct as they move into the stretch run of the season.
Defense
Especially with a “longer” lay-off of Tuesday-Sunday after this game, Liverpool shouldn’t be worried about the legs of their defenders. Joel Matip could return to the line-up in place of Ibrahima Konate, but Konate is in great form. The other three are etched in the line-up and are unlikely to be replaced unless they need a blow.
Midfield
Fabinho starts at the No. 6 for Liverpool on Tuesday. The question is who starts alongside him. Liverpool have at least 10, and hopefully 11 games left this season, so rotation is going to be key. Jordan Henderson rested Saturday, and is fresh for Tuesday. Naby Keita is in good form, and Liverpool are likely more worried about Thiago making a tight turnaround than him.
Attack
Sadio Mane had a brace against City, and has been great in recent weeks. Diogo Jota didn’t play Saturday, so he should be ready come Tuesday. Mo Salah is in terrible form, and seems to be pressing a little bit, but brings things no other Liverpool player can do.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah.Follow paulmbanks
