Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Leeds United

Liverpool return to Premier League action this weekend at Leeds United. The Reds sit fifth in the table through three games, with two wins and a draw to their credit so far.
Looking at the team fitness situation, Liverpool will have to make some changes to their line-up from its last game.
Goalkeeper
It’s looking like Alisson won’t be available due to the ongoing squabble with the Premier League and the Brazilian FA.
With him out, Caoimhin Kelleher is set to start. The young Irish keeper performed well in his appearances last season, and Liverpool will hope that trend continues on Sunday.
Defense
The usual back four should be all set for Liverpool. Virgil van Dijk had a small injury scare with Netherlands, but said he was 100 percent when returning to training. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip are set to keep their places as well.
The one possibility of a switch would be Andy Robertson, who played 270 minutes for Scotland over the break. Kostas Tsimikas may give him a spell.
Midfield
Liverpool will also be without Fabinho, for the same reasons Alisson will miss. Jordan Henderson can slide into the No. 6 role.
Thiago should start at one of the other midfield spots. Liverpool have options for the third.
Naby Keita was late returning to Liverpool after a military coup attempt in his native Guinea “altered” his international break. I would say that’s a legit excuse for not showing up on time. Harvey Elliott left the England U21s with injury, but is available.
Curtis Jones is also an option, and is fully fit.
Attack
Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino are out with injury, leaving the choices for the front three pretty simple.
Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota will start, with Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain options on the bench.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Caoimhin Kelleher, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mo Salah.Follow paulmbanks
Comments
What the fucked bullshet. Kloop you didn’t buy even one player for us. But u allowed gini left the club without replacement any one else. Hmmm we must suffer this season. May God help our team. Up YNW
Best lineup love it and keep up we will never walk alone
a very good eleven as long as we keep origi and chamberlan out
Nice lineup