Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Leeds United

Liverpool welcomes Leeds United to Anfield this weekend in a clash neither side can afford to lose. The Reds are languishing in 8th spot on the EPL ladder while Leeds are wallowing in the relegation places. Liverpool hasn’t lost to Leeds since near the beginning of the millennium. Their last defeat came back in the 2000/01 season. On that day, Leeds left Anfield with the points after a 2-1 win. Since then, however, Liverpool has won seven and drawn three against Leeds.

The Reds are in the midst of their worst start to a Premier League season in more than five years. Their current points total (16) from eleven games is the worst since the 2014/15 season.

They have already lost more games than they did in the entirety of last season.

Liverpool vs Leeds United FYIs

Kick Off: Oct 29, 2022, at 7.45 pm UK at Anfield

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 75% Draw `15% Leeds United 10%

PL Position, Form Guide: Liverpool 8th, 16pts DLWWL Leeds United 18th, 9pts DLLLL

Starting XI Prediction

With Liverpool hemorrhaging players to injury as fast as they welcome players back, there is plenty of mystery regarding who will get the nod to start. Also, Jurgen Klopp hasn’t fully decided on what shape will get the best out of these players, and this prediction is a crapshoot.

Nevertheless, here is how we predict Liverpool to line up in the late kick-off [UK time] on Saturday.

GK- Alisson

DEF- Alexander Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas

MID- Elliot, Milner, Fabinho, Carvalho

ATT- Salah, Nunez

Match Prediction

Refer to my ‘two cents’ section of the team news for how fraught it is to try and predict this match. We are picking Liverpool here based solely on the historical record. Nothing about the Merseyside club’s recent performances suggests they are favorites. Liverpool 2-1.

