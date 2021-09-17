Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool got off to a good start in the Champions League Wednesday, topping AC Milan 3-2. Now the focus shifts back to the Premier League, where the Reds will hope to maintain their unbeaten start to this season against Crystal Palace.
The Reds are likely to have 3-4 chances from their midweek game come Saturday at Anfield. Now that we know the team news, let’s take a look at who Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will likely start in this one.
Goalkeeper
Alisson conceded twice against Milan Wednesday, but there was nothing he could do on either goal. In four PL games this season, Alisson has allowed just one goal, and pitched three shutouts.
Defense
Virgil van Dijk was a surprise omission against Milan, with Jurgen Klopp choosing to rest his star defender. Jurgen Klopp stressed Friday the importance of monitoring van Dijk, who is coming off a major knee injury last year.
Van Dijk will retain his place Saturday, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Ibrahima Konate make his debut alongside him.
Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are also coming off serious injury and rotation will be needed. A home match, and situated alongside Van Dijk, seems like a good spot for Konate to start.
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are ready to start at right back and left back. There is a shot for Kostas Tsimikas to start at left back, in order to rest Robertson, but with a Carabao Cup game next week, that seems like a more likely spot to do it.
Midfield
Fabinho and Jordan Henderson should keep their places in the midfield after strong performances against Milan.
Alongside them, the best option seems to be Thiago.
Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been options on the bench, but with the Carabao Cup coming up, that is a likely start for them.
Attack
Liverpool are a little thin up front. Roberto Firmino is not ready to return, and Divock Origi left with injury on Wednesday. Takumi Minamino is also just returning from an injury from the international break.
Sadio Mane is ready to start Saturday after starting on the bench Wednesday. Diogo Jota and Mo Salah should start alongside him.
Predicted Line-up (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mo Salah.Follow paulmbanks
I’m surprised how you haven’t mentioned Milner at all in this Article! His contribution is immense whenever he is performing. When you write such a beautiful article about the team try making sure that you do address this legend henceforth.
My comment must be coming harsh but I mean no hate buddy! I just feel that he deserves that attention, credit and the Limelight. :)