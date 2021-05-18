Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Burnley

Liverpool kept their hopes alive for the top four with a dramatic extra time winner off the head of Alisson on Sunday. There is still work to do however, and the Reds travel to Burnley for a tricky test.
Given what we know of the team news, Liverpool will likely have a similar line-up to what they had on Sunday, but there will be slight changes in the midfield.
Goalkeeper
Alisson was the hero on Saturday, scoring the first ever goal for a Liverpool keeper. In a season of adversity for the Brazilian shotstopper, it was an emotional moment to see him come through in a clutch situation. Liverpool now need him to carry that momentum into the final two matches.
Defense
Liverpool said over the weekend that Ozan Kabak is out for the final two games with injury. It is another injury blow in the back, but the defense has been holding up fairly well lately.
Without the mid-season loanee, the Reds are set to play the same back four for the final two games in Andy Robertson, Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The center back partnership can have some mistakes at times, such as the goal West Brom scored on Sunday, but it is still the best option Liverpool have.
Midfield
Thiago has played well all season for Liverpool, but his form has really stepped up in the past few matches. He is getting more comfortable within the Liverpool system the more that he plays. Fabinho is a difference maker when he is in the midfield, and should stay there. Gini Wijnaldum got some rest on Sunday and should be available to start. James Milner is also back in training and could serve as another option.
Attack
Diogo Jota is likely out for the final two games after suffering an injury against Manchester United. That means the front-three will be Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah the rest of the season. Salah currently sits atop the Golden Boot race with Tottenham’s Harry Kane.
Predicted Liverpool XI:
Alisson, Andy Robertson, Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gini Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah.
