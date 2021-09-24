Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Brentford

Liverpool are set to travel to the Brentford Community Stadium for the first time in nearly 40 years Saturday. The Reds hope to keep their unbeaten start to the season going, earning four wins and a draw in five matches. Brentford is also off to a strong start, with eight points in five matches.
After some heavy rotation in a mid-week Carabao Cup tie, Jurgen Klopp should have a strong line-up Saturday. Given the latest team news updates, let’s take a look at who Klopp might select here.
Goalkeeper
Liverpool have conceded just three goals in seven matches in all competitions this year. Caoimhin Kelleher pitched a shut out in the Carabao Cup, including a penalty save, but is heading to the bench.
Alisson got a rest midweek, but has four shutouts in five Premier League matches this year. The four clean sheets match Ederson atop the stat charts.
It will be a tough road challenge for Liverpool, but having Alisson in goal is a big boost.
Defense
The good news for Liverpool is that Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in training after missing last Saturday’s match with illness.
He slides into the right back spot, with Andy Robertson starting on the left after getting last weekend off.
Virgil van Dijk is set to start at one center back spot, with Joel Matip likely joining him after resting last week.
Midfield
There is some injury concern in the midfield.
Thiago injured his calf against Crystal Palace and is set to miss the game. Naby Keita suffered an ankle injury in the Carabao Cup and is expected to miss.
Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are expected to start, and with the injuries, it may be a chance for Curtis Jones to earn some more minutes.
Attack
Liverpool showed in the Carabao Cup that they have some depth up top, getting two goals from Takumi Minamino and one from Divock Origi.
Neither should retain their spot Saturday, but it does give Liverpool options. Roberto Firmino is back in training, but has missed nearly three weeks of play.
Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota all rested during the Carabao Cup and will be ready to go Saturday.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah.Follow paulmbanks
