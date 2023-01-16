When Wolves host Liverpool on Tuesday night, in a FA Cup 3rd round replay, it’ll be a matchup of two sides coming off unexpected results this past weekend. Brighton beating Liverpool is a mild upset, but the way that the Seagulls beat them, thrashing the Reds 3-0, is a massive shocker.

As for Wolverhampton Wanderers, any time they win a league game is surprising, given how wretched they’ve been in the Premier League competition this season. They bested a side with a much bigger payroll and significantly larger squad investment, in West Ham United. That said, the Hammers have been tremendously underachieving, and a huge disappointment themselves.

Liverpool vs Wolves FA Cup 3rd Round Replay FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Jan 71, 7:45pm, The Molineux

Liverpool Team News: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Stat Zone: Liverpool have been bounced from this competition, in this specific round, four of the past seven times that were defending their title.

Recent Series History: Wolves have lost 11 of their last 14 to Liverpool across all competitions but the other two results were wins, in the FA Cup.

Can Jurgen Klopp keep their FA Cup title defense going? Or is the 2-2 result vs Wolves, from last week at Anfield, a prelude to an imminent early exit? Here is the lineup we think the German will go with as his side plays for keeps.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction at Wolves (FA Cup 3rd Round Replay)

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas; Keita, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

