Liverpool FC host Wolverhampton Wanderers in a classic opposite ends of the table clash. Both teams have a lot to play for here, just for totally different reasons. Heading into this clash at home versus Wolves, Liverpool have seen their lead at the top of the table reduced to seven points, and with 14 matches left (i.e. 42 points still possible for everybody), we certainly have a spirited race on our hands.

Liverpool FC vs Wolves FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday February 16 at 2pm local, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Liverpool Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Wolves 7% Draw 12% Liverpool victory 81%

PL Standing, Form: Wolves 17th, 19 pts, LLLLW Liverpool 1st, 57 pts, DWWWD

However, Arsenal literally have no fit strikers on their roster right now, so it will be a tremendously interesting to see how the Gunners overcome this massive challenge.

As for Wolves, they are in the final slot of safety, but only by two points.

So they really have to grind out to obtain every point they can.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves

Alisson; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Alexis Mac Allister, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Dominik Szoboszlai, Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez; Diogo Jota

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories