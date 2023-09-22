Liverpool FC fought back after falling down last night in UEFA Europa League play against LASK Linz. And they did so despite the squad rotation employed by manager Jurgen Klopp, which conveys that this is a side with a good, solid mindset. Or “mentality monsters” as Klopp often calls them.

Now comes the second biggest match of the Premier League weekend a visit from 4th place West Ham United.

West Ham United at Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept 24, 2023, at 2pm UK at Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Team News: Liverpool West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool West Ham

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 68% Draw 18% West Ham 14%

PL Position, Form Guide: Liverpool 3rd, 13 pts WWWWD West Ham 6th, 10 pts LWWWD

The Hammers come in with a lot of positive momentum, as they’re off to a surprisingly good start.

So they’ll be a tough out, but the Reds will welcome back their suspended team captain Virgil van Dijk, who has now finished serving his two match ban.

The last time he featured was in the match before the last match before the international break, so it has been while. Let’s take a look at who else will be in the first team with him.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United

(4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nuñez, Cody Gakpo

