Liverpool FC hosts Tottenham Hotspur in the battle for fifth place, and with it Europa League qualification. Liverpool are not top four contenders, no matter what the media say. I am prepared to die on this hill.

At this point, it’s the best that both of these sides can hope for, and even that is going to be an uphill climb. Aston Villa are on fire right now, and they won’t go away without a fight. Ever since the managerial switch, the Villans have woken up, and started to live up to the form that should accompany their payroll.

Tottenham at Liverpool FYIs

Kick Off: Sun April 30, 2023, at 4.30 pm UK at Anfield

Team News: Tottenham Liverpool

Starting XI Prediction: Tottenham Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 17% Draw `21% Liverpool 62%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 7th, 53 pts LLWDD Liverpool 6th, 53 pts WWWLL

For Spurs, Ryan Mason is in charge in the interim, and he believes he deserves the gig for the long haul. He has a huge mess o his hands to clean up. For Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, this season is about just trying to salvage something satisfying from a campaign that saw a lot of bi-polar form. The Reds have endured a lot of injury crises and poor runs of form this season. But they are mostly healthy right now, and seem to be feeling it a bit.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Jota

Tottenham team news and starting XI prediction to come after the Spurs match against United later today.

