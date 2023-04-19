Is it going to be one and done for Nottingham Forest? A promotion up to the Premier League, but then it’s right back down to the Championship, after just one campaign?

They are running out of chances, as they currently sit in the drop zone and up next is a trip to Anfield, which is always a tough to play, even when Liverpool are having a down year, as they are in 2022-23.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kick Off: Sat April 22, 2023, at 3pm UK at Anfield

Google Result Probability: N. Forest 6% Draw 12% Liverpool 82%

PL Position, Form Guide: N. Forest 18th, 27 pts LLLDL Liverpool 8th, 47 pts WDDLL

The Tricky Trees are also catching the Reds at the wrong time, as Jurgen Klopp’s side has found some form lately. The squad has become much healthier, leaving the German with more abilities in selection, and its paid off.

Injury crisis has defined much of this season, and now that its alleviated, the team is playing much better. Let’s take a look at what team he might select for this weekend’s home match against Forest.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction vs Nottingham Forest

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

